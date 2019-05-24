Theresa May Will Remain An MP

The Prime Minister will stay on as a Member of Parliament after she leaves the job this July. Her Constituency Chairman Richard Kellaway has told Press Association that she rang him shortly before making her Downing Street statement this morning.

“The main concern for us as her association is that she’s not going to resign her seat. She will carry on as a Member of Parliament, which is welcomed by us.”

The question now is whether she will stick around like Ted Heath or move on at the time of a General Election like Margaret Thatcher.

Kellaway described her morning statement as “like any speech at a funeral or a wedding, even. You get through it.” Credit to her for not scarpering off like Cameron, true to type she’s Remaining…

May 24, 2019 at 2:58 pm

