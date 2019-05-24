Next PM: Who’s Backing Who

The race for the next Tory leader is officially on with Theresa May to formally resign as party leader on June 7.

Bearing in mind this is the trickiest, slipperiest electorate on earth, a “Who’s Backing Who” list is difficult to compile. If they are doing well candidates deliberately hide their early support to give the impression of growing momentum. Famously when Douglas Hurd and John Major compared their canvass lists it turned out dozens of Tory MPs had pledged to them both, so private lists have risks as well…

Guido’s list is compiled from what we are hearing and from those who have advocated publicly for a candidate. At this early stage it should not be taken as a guide to likely support levels. Here’s who we think is backing who so far – full spreadsheet order-order.com/backers:

Get in touch with any updates…

May 24, 2019 at 11:39 am

Ruth Davidson on working with PM Boris

“I have worked with him when he was Foreign Secretary. I will work with whoever the Prime Minister is. I haven’t had a phone call yet to ask me to run his campaign in Scotland. I am not expecting the call. But I will genuinely judge him on the same criteria as I judge any of the candidates.”

