More Lib Dems Think May Should Have Stayed Than Tories

YouGov have carried out a snap poll revealing the public think May was overwhelmingly right to resign. The numbers for Labour and Tory voters are almost ideal, but Remainy Lib Dems are the most sad to see her go…
Ruth Davidson on working with PM Boris…
“I have worked with him when he was Foreign Secretary. I will work with whoever the Prime Minister is. I haven’t had a phone call yet to ask me to run his campaign in Scotland. I am not expecting the call. But I will genuinely judge him on the same criteria as I judge any of the candidates.”