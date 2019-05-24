Helen Grant Resigns as Tory Vice Chair

She has resigned her party role in order to “openly and actively support one of the new leadership candidates.” Jumping off a sinking ship…

Read her resignation letter in full:

May 24, 2019 at 9:08 am

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Ruth Davidson on working with PM Boris

“I have worked with him when he was Foreign Secretary. I will work with whoever the Prime Minister is. I haven’t had a phone call yet to ask me to run his campaign in Scotland. I am not expecting the call. But I will genuinely judge him on the same criteria as I judge any of the candidates.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Farage Milkshaker Unmasked Farage Milkshaker Unmasked
ChUK Blame Game ChUK Blame Game
Angry Esler Angry Esler