CCHQ has now confirmed that the leadership contest will formally kick off on 10th June. MPs will whittle down the candidates with successive votes initially touted for Tuesdays and Thursdays to end up with just two candidates by the end of June.

Following that there will be a series of hustings all around the UK, some of which will involve non-members. The voting will take place in time for a result to be announced before the summer recess…