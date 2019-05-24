Brady Maybe Standing

Graham Brady has “recused” himself as Chairman of the 1922 Committee, saying he is considering standing for the leadership and it would be considered improper to run an election he was standing in. He is thought to be keeping options open to return to the post after the contest is over. Suspicions were raised when the 1922 Committee’s statement this morning came from Vice Chairmen Cheryl Gillan and Charles Walker, who will now be managing the contest. Guido doesn’t think he stands much of a chance and may be using the race to boost his profile and potential cabinet credentials…