Mini Reshuffle: Mel Stride Now Commons Leader

The Prime Minister has decided to continue to pretend that her Premiership is not collapsing and has conducted a mini reshuffle to fill the gap left by the resignation of Andrea Leadsom last night.

  • Rt Hon Mel Stride MP to be Lord President of the Council and Leader of the House of Commons.
  • Jesse Norman MP to be Paymaster General, and Financial Secretary to the Treasury.
  • Michael Ellis MP to be a Minister of State at the Department for Transport.
  • Rebecca Pow MP to be a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Rearranging the deckchairs… 

