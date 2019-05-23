Mini Reshuffle: Mel Stride Now Commons Leader

The Prime Minister has decided to continue to pretend that her Premiership is not collapsing and has conducted a mini reshuffle to fill the gap left by the resignation of Andrea Leadsom last night.
- Rt Hon Mel Stride MP to be Lord President of the Council and Leader of the House of Commons.
- Jesse Norman MP to be Paymaster General, and Financial Secretary to the Treasury.
- Michael Ellis MP to be a Minister of State at the Department for Transport.
- Rebecca Pow MP to be a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.
Rearranging the deckchairs…