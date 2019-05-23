McDonnell: Labour Wants Brexit

When the votes are all counted for the remain and leave parties, which pile should Labour’s votes be put in?

Remember this after the election…

May 23, 2019 at 12:30 am

Euro News



Quote of the Day

Rachel Johnson on her prospects with ChUK…

“I’m the the rat that jumps on the sinking ship. And now I’m jumping on another sinking ship with Change UK. We hope it’s not sinking but it’s not riding the ocean waves in the way Chuka, Heidi and Anna thought it would.”

