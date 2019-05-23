LabourList Founding Editor Quits Labour After 35 Years

Corbyn’s Labour Party has lost another dedicated lifelong member – today former New Labour smear merchant (reformed), founding editor of LabourList and onetime Guido adversary Derek Draper announced that he’s quitting the party after over 35 years. Dolly explains:

“Well, after what must be 35+ years I have left the Labour party. I didn’t seem to have a choice, as you can’t really be a member of a party and then vote for another. It’s not just about Corbyn, I’m not sure I’ve felt “Labour” for some time. It seems to me that the party is basically stupid and then every now and again sensible people have to take it over so it can win but what an effort that is and it never lasts. My political views have changed anyway over the last 10 years so I’m not sure where I’ll end up. Somewhere where there is some sort of actual leadership would be a start. Farewell comrades. It’s your party now.”

Thanks for all the memories…