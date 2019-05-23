LabourList Founding Editor Quits Labour After 35 Years

Corbyn’s Labour Party has lost another dedicated lifelong member – today former New Labour smear merchant (reformed), founding editor of LabourList and onetime Guido adversary Derek Draper announced that he’s quitting the party after over 35 years. Dolly explains:

“Well, after what must be 35+ years I have left the Labour party. I didn’t seem to have a choice, as you can’t really be a member of a party and then vote for another. It’s not just about Corbyn, I’m not sure I’ve felt “Labour” for some time. It seems to me that the party is basically stupid and then every now and again sensible people have to take it over so it can win but what an effort that is and it never lasts. My political views have changed anyway over the last 10 years so I’m not sure where I’ll end up. Somewhere where there is some sort of actual leadership would be a start. Farewell comrades. It’s your party now.”

Thanks for all the memories…

Tags:
People:
May 23, 2019 at 4:27 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Ruth Davidson on working with PM Boris

“I have worked with him when he was Foreign Secretary. I will work with whoever the Prime Minister is. I haven’t had a phone call yet to ask me to run his campaign in Scotland. I am not expecting the call. But I will genuinely judge him on the same criteria as I judge any of the candidates.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Farage Milkshaker Unmasked Farage Milkshaker Unmasked
ChUK Blame Game ChUK Blame Game
Angry Esler Angry Esler