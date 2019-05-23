George Eaton Demoted at New Statesman

Readers of the New Statesman have found themselves mysteriously short-changed of ‘bombshell interview’ content in the six weeks since George Eaton’s blaze of champagne-fuelled glory over Roger Scruton. Since his article on 12 April defending his interview, Eaton has not had a single byline attached to his name at the magazine. It was reported a month ago that Eaton was taking a “temporary break” to let “stuff die down”. Long time for a “temporary break”…

Eaton was made joint Deputy Editor of the magazine in December last year to make way for Stephen Bush’s promotion to Political Editor. His Twitter bio and New Statesman profile now both display only the lowlier title of Assistant Editor. At least he didn’t lose his job altogether, unlike his interviewee…

Tags:
People:
May 23, 2019 at 1:25 pm

Media News List



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Scruton reflects on Twitter’s vigilantes…

“We in Britain are entering a dangerous social condition in which the direct expression of opinions that conflict – or merely seem to conflict – with a narrow set of orthodoxies is instantly punished by a band of self-appointed vigilantes. We are being cowed into abject conformity around a dubious set of official doctrines and told to adopt a world view that we cannot examine for fear of being publicly humiliated by the censors. This world view might lead to a new and liberated social order; or it might lead to the social and spiritual destruction of our country. How shall we know, if we are too afraid to discuss it?”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Scruton Responds to the Tapes Scruton Responds to the Tapes
‘Release the Tapes’ ‘Release the Tapes’