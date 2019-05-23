European Parliament Projection

Europe Elects has produced a handy projection of how the European Parliament is likely to look, aggregating polls from all 28 member states. Europe Elects looks like it has used this combination of the previous five polls in the UK to determine the results, putting Brexit Party on 30 seats, followed by Labour, then the Lib Dems, Tories, and Greens. Guido has helpfully highlighted the projected British seats to show just how much influence the UK’s 73 MEPs have over the a parliament that isn’t allowed to propose law…