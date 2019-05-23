European Parliament Projection

Europe Elects has produced a handy projection of how the European Parliament is likely to look, aggregating polls from all 28 member states. Europe Elects looks like it has used this combination of the previous five polls in the UK to determine the results, putting Brexit Party on 30 seats, followed by Labour, then the Lib Dems, Tories, and Greens. Guido has helpfully highlighted the projected British seats to show just how much influence the UK’s 73 MEPs have over the a parliament that isn’t allowed to propose law…

May 23, 2019 at 3:10 pm

Quote of the Day

Ruth Davidson on working with PM Boris

“I have worked with him when he was Foreign Secretary. I will work with whoever the Prime Minister is. I haven’t had a phone call yet to ask me to run his campaign in Scotland. I am not expecting the call. But I will genuinely judge him on the same criteria as I judge any of the candidates.”

