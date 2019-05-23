Brexit Party Teller Attacked By Milkshake

Don McNaughton, A Brexit Party teller and 22 year army veteran in Aldershot described as a “popular man with the local community,” has been attacked by a man on a bike with a milkshake. Former Army Major Dominic Farrell described the scene

“Bloke on a cycle passed by, saw his rosette, gave him the finger and abuse, then went to a shop, bought the milkshake and attacked him.”

The police have now attended the scene and Don is staying at his telling post. How do people think this is acceptable..?

UPDATE: Someone has started a fundraiser to pay for Don’s dry cleaning and send him on holiday.

May 23, 2019 at 11:22 am

