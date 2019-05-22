Theresa May Resignation Watch: Live Updates

This is the latest state of play of rumours and whispers:

19:37 Leadsom resigns.



18:37 Nigel was not stuck on a bus surrounded by milkshake wielding would be assailants The Mirror now admits.

18:27 The Government will no longer be publishing the Withdrawal Agreement Bill on Friday.

18:23 The 1922 Executive did not change the rules. Theresa May will survive in her Prime Ministerial bunker for at least the next two days.

18:22 The Prime Minister has agreed to meet with 1922 Committee Chairman on Friday. He will then meet the 1922 executive to decide the next steps. Can kicked…

18:20 Tory MPs are now filing in for the full 1922 committee meeting.

18:16 The PM has left Downing Street to see the Queen for her weekly Wednesday night audience.

18:15 The 1922 executive meeting still ongoing. MPs are waiting outside to be let in for the full committee meeting.

18:06 However bad things get for Theresa May, Change UK try their hardest to outdo her…

Heidi Allen has told Channel 4 this is a “really, really difficult time” for Change UK — Patrick Maguire (@patrickkmaguire) May 22, 2019

17:48 The Chief Whip returns to his office after a very short meeting with the ’22 exec. It lasted just two minutes…

17:45 The 1922 Committee Executive now has the numbers to change the no confidence vote rules.

17:40

Iain Duncan Smith: “The sofa is up against the door, she’s not leaving”. — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) May 22, 2019

17:36

Exclusive: Here’s A36 of the WAB which has enraged Cabinet today It explicitly sets out path to a 2nd referendum via an amended motion, which it sets out as follows: ‘That this House agrees there should be another referendum before the withdrawal agreement is ratified’ — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) May 22, 2019

17:35 May expected to not give a statement tonight but will meet Hunt and other ministers tomorrow

17:28 Cabinet ministers who’ve requested a meeting with May tonight have been rebuffed

17:26

55% of Britons say they have felt sympathy towards Theresa May at some point – almost the same number as when asked earlier this year (56% in January). 40% say they never have https://t.co/UiTBTecfE3 pic.twitter.com/fu3FSTaDId — YouGov (@YouGov) May 22, 2019

17:23 Senior backbencher Tom Tugendhat calls for her to go now and says he’s backing Gove

17:15 May is currently meeting close allies and the chief whip. Senior Cabinet Ministers including Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt have requested private meetings with the PM this evening.

17:10 Nigel Farage is reportedly stuck on bus as people arrive with milkshakes.

17:06 1922 Executive Committee meeting has broken up without a vote, the Executive are meeting the chief whip at 5.30pm. They expect him to say something significant…

1922 Executive will reconvene at 6pm. If May has not told them she is going on her own terms they are expected to vote for a rule change…