Theresa May Resignation Watch: Live Updates

This is the latest state of play of rumours and whispers:

19:37 Leadsom resigns.

18:37 Nigel was not stuck on a bus surrounded by milkshake wielding would be assailants The Mirror now admits.

18:27 The Government will no longer be publishing the Withdrawal Agreement Bill on Friday.

18:23 The 1922 Executive did not change the rules. Theresa May will survive in her Prime Ministerial bunker for at least the next two days.

18:22 The Prime Minister has agreed to meet with 1922 Committee Chairman on Friday. He will then meet the 1922 executive to decide the next steps. Can kicked…

18:20 Tory MPs are now filing in for the full 1922 committee meeting.

18:16 The PM has left Downing Street to see the Queen for her weekly Wednesday night audience.

18:15 The 1922 executive meeting still ongoing. MPs are waiting outside to be let in for the full committee meeting.

18:06 However bad things get for Theresa May, Change UK try their hardest to outdo her…

17:48 The Chief Whip returns to his office after a very short meeting with the ’22 exec. It lasted just two minutes…

17:45 The 1922 Committee Executive now has the numbers to change the no confidence vote rules.

17:40

17:36

17:35 May expected to not give a statement tonight but will meet Hunt and other ministers tomorrow

17:28 Cabinet ministers who’ve requested a meeting with May tonight have been rebuffed

17:26

17:23 Senior backbencher Tom Tugendhat calls for her to go now and says he’s backing Gove

17:15 May is currently meeting close allies and the chief whip. Senior Cabinet Ministers including Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt have requested private meetings with the PM this evening.

17:10 Nigel Farage is reportedly stuck on bus as people arrive with milkshakes.

17:06 1922 Executive Committee meeting has broken up without a vote, the Executive are meeting the chief whip at 5.30pm. They expect him to say something significant…

1922 Executive will reconvene at 6pm. If May has not told them she is going on her own terms they are expected to vote for a rule change…

May 22, 2019 at 5:06 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Ruth Davidson on working with PM Boris

“I have worked with him when he was Foreign Secretary. I will work with whoever the Prime Minister is. I haven’t had a phone call yet to ask me to run his campaign in Scotland. I am not expecting the call. But I will genuinely judge him on the same criteria as I judge any of the candidates.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Farage Milkshaker Unmasked Farage Milkshaker Unmasked
ChUK Blame Game ChUK Blame Game
Angry Esler Angry Esler