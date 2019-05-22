PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Q1 John Woodcock (Barrow and Furness) (Ind)
Q2 Antoinette Sandbach (Eddisbury) (Con)
Q3 Ronnie Cowan (Inverclyde) (SNP)
Q4 Toby Perkins (Chesterfield) (Lab)
Q5 Stephen Morgan (Portsmouth South) (Lab)
Q6 Mr Ranil Jayawardena (North East Hampshire) (Con)
Q7 Ms Karen Buck (Westminster North) (Lab)
Q8 Jeff Smith (Manchester, Withington) (Lab)
Q9 James Heappey (Wells) (Con)
Q10 Mike Amesbury (Weaver Vale) (LD)
Q11 Laura Smith (Crewe and Nantwich) (Lab)
Q12 Thangam Debbonaire (Bristol West) (Lab)
Q13 Chris Law (Dundee West) (SNP)
Q14 Kevin Hollinrake (Thirsk and Malton) (Con)
Q15 Marsha De Cordova (Battersea) (Lab)

Could it be May’s last PMQs…?

May 22, 2019 at 11:56 am

Quote of the Day

Andrea Leadsom told BBC Radio 4’s Today

“He’s made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is that the chair’s impartiality is absolutely essential. … He’s made his views known on Brexit… it’s a matter for him but nevertheless it’s a challenge and all colleagues need to form their own view of that.”

