Will Franken on Greta Thunberg

Will Franken’s bit on Greta Thunberg at Comedy Unleashed last week is worth a watch…
Tickets for next month’s gig with Andrew Doyle / Titania McGrath are likely to sell out.
Will Franken’s bit on Greta Thunberg at Comedy Unleashed last week is worth a watch…
Tickets for next month’s gig with Andrew Doyle / Titania McGrath are likely to sell out.
Marc Almond on Emma Thompson…
“Emma Thompson has arrived in her gas guzzling carbon footprint stomping jet to serve Vegan food from the boat parked on Oxford Circus while the Yoga classes are taking place on Waterloo Bridge! Haha really? Couldn’t make this stuff up.”