Will Franken on Greta Thunberg

Will Franken’s bit on Greta Thunberg at Comedy Unleashed last week is worth a watch…

Tickets for next month’s gig with Andrew Doyle / Titania McGrath are likely to sell out.

People:
May 21, 2019 at 5:35 pm

Green News



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Marc Almond on Emma Thompson…

“Emma Thompson has arrived in her gas guzzling carbon footprint stomping jet to serve Vegan food from the boat parked on Oxford Circus while the Yoga classes are taking place on Waterloo Bridge! Haha really? Couldn’t make this stuff up.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Miliband’s 19,000 Air Miles Miliband’s 19,000 Air Miles
Who Can Beat Corbyn? Who Can Beat Corbyn?
READ: Number 10’s Chequers Slides For MPs READ: Number 10’s Chequers Slides For MPs