Theresa May Backs Vote on Second Referendum

Theresa May has committed to ‘ten commandments’ as part of the new offer she is putting before Parliament in one final attempt to pass her Withdrawal Agreement. They include a vote on a second referendum. Read them here:

The UK will protect jobs by seeking as close to frictionless trade in goods with the EU as possible while outside the single market and ending free movement. We will keep up to date with EU rules for goods and agri-food products that are relevant to checks at border – providing certainty for our vital manufacturing sector. The Government will bring forward a customs choice for MPs to decide on. This will be between (1) our proposal which delivers the benefits of a customs union but with the ability for the UK to determine its own trade policy; and (2) a compromise put forward in the talks with Labour -a temporary customs union on goods only, including a UK say in relevant EU trade policy and an ability to change the arrangement so a future Government could move it in its preferred direction. We will introduce a new Workers’ Rights Bill that guarantees workers’ rights will be no less favourable than in the EU. There will be no change in the level of environmental protection when we leave the EU. We will seek changes to the political declaration to reflect this new deal. There will be a vote for MPs to decide whether the deal should be subject to a referendum. The objectives for the negotiations on our future relationship with the EU will have to be approved by MPs. The Government will be under a legal duty to seek to conclude Alternative Arrangements to replace the backstop by December 2020, so that it never needs to be used. A commitment that, should the backstop come into force, the Government will ensure that Great Britain will stay aligned with Northern Ireland.

This will go down like a lump of cold sick for Tory Brexiteers. Key backers at the third meaningful vote are dropping away like flies…