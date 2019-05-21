TalkRadio to Become TalkTV

TalkRadio are showing off their shiny new studios in the shadow of the Shard. What you will notice from this clip is how well equipped they are for video, with multiple cameras, proper studio lighting and video backdrop screens. Which seems like a lot of expensive kit for a radio broadcaster. That’s because it will morph into a television broadcaster…

Sources have been telling Guido for months that Rupert Murdoch, now shorn of loss-making Sky News, is convinced that where he went wrong with the channel was that it was too middle of the road and boring. Why, he asks, did he lose £20 million-a-year with Sky News UK and make billions-a-year with Fox USA? See Murdoch-owned Sky News Australia to get an idea of the more opinionated news channel he perhaps has in mind. A more lively broadcaster would do much better than the old Sky News, especially in the age of Brexit, and TalkRadio looks very much like the prototype…

John Malone of Liberty Media features in some of the speculation, so the new station won’t just be a social media / internet-only operation, it will be a broadcast channel on digital TV. Sources say they are looking for a heavyweight anchor and are willing to pay big money to secure the right person to bring the channel credibility. Coincidentally Andrew Neil becomes available after the summer…