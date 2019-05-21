TalkRadio to Become TalkTV

TalkRadio are showing off their shiny new studios in the shadow of the Shard. What you will notice from this clip is how well equipped they are for video, with multiple cameras, proper studio lighting and video backdrop screens. Which seems like a lot of expensive kit for a radio broadcaster. That’s because it will morph into a television broadcaster…

Sources have been telling Guido for months that Rupert Murdoch, now shorn of loss-making Sky News, is convinced that where he went wrong with the channel was that it was too middle of the road and boring. Why, he asks, did he lose £20 million-a-year with Sky News UK and make billions-a-year with Fox USA? See Murdoch-owned Sky News Australia to get an idea of the more opinionated news channel he perhaps has in mind. A more lively broadcaster would do much better than the old Sky News, especially in the age of Brexit, and TalkRadio looks very much like the prototype…

John Malone of Liberty Media features in some of the speculation, so the new station won’t just be a social media / internet-only operation, it will be a broadcast channel on digital TV. Sources say they are looking for a heavyweight anchor and are willing to pay big money to secure the right person to bring the channel credibility. Coincidentally Andrew Neil becomes available after the summer…

May 21, 2019 at 3:34 pm

Quote of the Day

Scruton reflects on Twitter’s vigilantes…

“We in Britain are entering a dangerous social condition in which the direct expression of opinions that conflict – or merely seem to conflict – with a narrow set of orthodoxies is instantly punished by a band of self-appointed vigilantes. We are being cowed into abject conformity around a dubious set of official doctrines and told to adopt a world view that we cannot examine for fear of being publicly humiliated by the censors. This world view might lead to a new and liberated social order; or it might lead to the social and spiritual destruction of our country. How shall we know, if we are too afraid to discuss it?”

