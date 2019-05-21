Remainers Set Up Data Harvesting Shell Campaign

After spending years accusing Vote Leave of setting up another group to get around spending limits while studiously avoiding questions about the five new campaigns they set up and into which they funnelled more than £1 million in the month before the referendum, Remainers have been up to their old tricks again with another youth-focused campaign. Predictably, it looks like yet another attempt to gather data and avoid spending limits…

The ‘Vote for Your Future’ campaign was co-founded by Lara Spirit, a director of the astroturf Our Future, Our Choice campaign. OFOC likes to say it’s independent of the People’s Vote campaign, it’s just pure coincidence that the two campaigns share each other’s content, donations, office space, etc… OFOC were busy telling their activists to campaign across universities under the guise of this new organisation…

But just how neutral is this campaign? Vote for Your Future says on its heavily advertised sign-up page that the data it collects will be processed “on behalf of Our Future, Our Choice! (OFOC!) Ltd.” Like Remain’s 2016 shell campaigns, ‘Vote for Your Future’ uses Keira Knightley and a bunch of other big name Remainers in their digital content. It also states in its Privacy Policy that:

“If Vote For Your Future, or substantially all of its assets, were acquired, or in the unlikely event that Vote For Your Future goes out of business or enters bankruptcy, user information would be one of the assets that is transferred or acquired by a third party. You acknowledge that such transfers may occur, and that any acquirer of Vote For Your Future may continue to use your personal information as set forth in this policy.”

The Privacy Policy has clearly been written with the specific purpose of folding the business – and all of its data “assets” – back into OFOC, while shifting the advertising spend onto a different legal entity, helping to sidestep election spending rules. Vote for Your Future can just be quietly wound down after doing its job of collecting huge amounts of personal data of people as young as 16. All held ready for acquisition by Big Remain’s data machine…

UPDATE: An Our Future Our Choice spokesperson has been in touch to tell Guido that “A VFYF spokesperson said: “Vote For Your Future is a politically neutral campaign” that has “maintained scrupulous neutrality, and at no time have we told young people which way to vote.” Definitely not a front group…