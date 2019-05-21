Conservative Councillor’s House Petrol-Bombed

A Scottish Tory Councillor has had his house firebombed in what appears to be a politically-motivated attack. Councillor Graeme Campbell and his wife and son were all asleep upstairs when his house and car were set on fire in early yesterday morning. Police Scotland say “The incident is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

Councillor Campbell told STV that he and his family only narrowly escaped death thanks to a passer-by banging on their front door to wake them up:

“Another 15 minutes and we would have been dead if we hadn’t got the fire brigade, who were incredible… I’m totally disgusted because it could only have come from my work as a Councillor.”