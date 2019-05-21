Charity Policy Head Wants Farage Attacked With Acid

Head of Policy at charity ‘Happy City’ Ruth Townsley has been suspended from the charity following publicly saying that Farage should be attacked with acid. She tweeted support for the Farage milkshake thrower but argued he did not go far enough:

“Bravo to Paul Crowther, good on you mate. Great that milkshakes have become a thing when it comes to racists in our midst. I’d prefer acid but milkshakes will do for now I guess.”

Her employer, which receives taxpayer funding through the West of England Growth Fund, has now confirmed that “The employee in question has now been suspended and we are fully investigating this incident internally in accordance with our procedures.” She was in charge of ‘social media engagement’. She’ll be receiving plenty more now…

UPDATE: Happy City have updated their statement to confirm that Townsley has lost her job. What was she thinking?