Tory EU Election Leaflet Doesn’t Mention Brexit Once

Theresa May launched the Tory EU Election ‘campaign’ last week with the inspiring message: “to vote for a party that will can deliver Brexit, vote Conservative.” Voters in London will have a hard time spotting that message on the party’s EU Election leaflets. The word Brexit literally doesn’t appear once, it reads like the MEPs are planning full 5-year terms…

Bemused Tory activists suspect that uber-Remainer Charles Tannock has had a hand in the design. To be fair to committed Brexiteer Syed Kamall, word on the street is that he’s only running for re-election to keep Tannock out…

May 20, 2019 at 4:31 pm

