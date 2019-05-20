People’s Vote’s Shameless Donations Hypocrisy

People’s Vote campaigners have spent the last few days frothing at the mouth over the Brexit Party’s £25 donations, to the extent that the sycophantic Electoral Commission have dropped everything to go and physically investigate its offices tomorrow. So naturally you’d expect the People’s Vote campaign to have the highest standards for donations to its own “European elections battle fund”. Think again:

They’ve set their limit at £499 – £1 under the limit – and then literally told their supporters that it’s a deliberately move to avoid them having to check individual donors. Hypocrisy in politics is nothing new but this is on another level. Guido eagerly awaits the Electoral Commission hot-footing it down to People’s Vote HQ tomorrow to check their donations too…