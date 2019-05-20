People’s Vote Accept Offshore Donation in Euros From Vladimir Putin

Currently Alastair Campbell is on Twitter blowing a gasket about how using Paypal foreigners could fund the Brexit Party. He is demanding the BBC cover the story. Nick Robinson this morning asked Richard Tice about it without any evidence of any foreign funding.

This site’s editor is currently sat in sunny Waterford, Ireland. He is a foreign national. He just went on the People’s Vote website and made a donation:

To make the donation anonymous he gave the name Vladimir Putin. He used a Euro card from a bank based in Germany. It went through without any identity checks in seconds. The editor checked the € account online, the £1 donation cost €1.14.

Alastair Campbell’s People’s Vote welcomes offshore donations:



What is the issue Alastair?