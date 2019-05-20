Irish MEP Candidate Smashes the Issues

If you thought the UK had an interesting array of candidates for the EU elections, meet Ben Gilroy. Gilroy is the controversial former leader of ‘Direct Democracy Ireland’, he’s produced this smashing video to support his campaign to become an independent MEP for Dublin. He’s certainly taking a direct approach to the issues…

May 20, 2019 at 5:11 pm

