Guido spoke with Philip Davies this afternoon following the commencement of our campaign to get him to get a ring for Esther McVey following their engagement. Davies assures Guido that he has bought a ring, “three or four weeks ago from Hatton Garden”, it is just taking an unusually long time to be custom fitted. Guido got Mrs Fawkes’ ring made from scratch in less time. Esther must have a very busy schedule. Guido is looking forward to the photo shoot…