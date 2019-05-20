Farage Milkshake Thrower Unmasked

Guido can reveal the identity of the man who threw a milkshake at Nigel Farage in Newcastle earlier: 32 year-old Paul Crowther boasted on Facebook how he was walking with a milkshake back to his office – he currently works as a ‘Customer Service Representative’ at Sky – when he bumped into the Brexit Party march. He’s a Labour Party supporter and a big sharer of Remainer content on Facebook. He also shared a tweet last week calling Theresa May a “wretched little bitch”. He’s now having a word with the old bill for his trouble…

UPDATE: He’s been arrested on suspicion of common assault, according to Northumbria Police.