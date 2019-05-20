Farage Milkshake Thrower Unmasked

Guido can reveal the identity of the man who threw a milkshake at Nigel Farage in Newcastle earlier: 32 year-old Paul Crowther boasted on Facebook how he was walking with a milkshake back to his office – he currently works as a ‘Customer Service Representative’ at Sky – when he bumped into the Brexit Party march. He’s a Labour Party supporter and a big sharer of Remainer content on Facebook. He also shared a tweet last week calling Theresa May a “wretched little bitch”. He’s now having a word with the old bill for his trouble…

UPDATE: He’s been arrested on suspicion of common assault, according to Northumbria Police.

May 20, 2019 at 2:11 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Change UK MP Joan Ryan tells Change UK’s South West ‘rally’:

“Can everyone look at their hands please?”

*everyone holds out their hands in front them*

“That’s it, it’s there, the future is in your hands.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
ChUK Blame Game ChUK Blame Game
Angry Esler Angry Esler
Corbyn’s Gushing Praise for Anti-Semitic Book Corbyn’s Gushing Praise for Anti-Semitic Book
Miliband’s 19,000 Air Miles Miliband’s 19,000 Air Miles