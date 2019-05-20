Esther’s Campaign Proposal

Guido is a big fan of Esther McVey, who is embarking on a pub-tour leadership campaign, flying the flag for “Blue Collar Conservativism”, something that has been missing from the Tory offer since Thatcher won over the aspiring classes with council house sales, union busting, and national pride. Important issues.

The more pressing immediate issue for Guido follows on from her revelation that Phil Davies, her MP flat-mate, ‘has popped the question and I have said yes. I haven’t got a date and I haven’t got a ring, but we hope to marry sometime next year.’ Guido has seen Esther and Phil around at events, they are a lovely well-matched couple. So Phil, this is said in friendly way…

In the words of Beyoncé, “you shoulda put a ring on it”. You are not an impoverished teenager. Pull your finger out Phil, you are punching well above your weight, stop messing about and pop down to Hatton Garden. It will also provide some great campaign narrative and photos… we are such romantics…

Readers will remember that Guido’s campaign support for the institution of marriage succeeded in getting Ed Miliband and Justine to do the right thing in the end. We can do it again…

Quote of the Day

Change UK MP Joan Ryan tells Change UK’s South West ‘rally’:

“Can everyone look at their hands please?”

*everyone holds out their hands in front them*

“That’s it, it’s there, the future is in your hands.”

