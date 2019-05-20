Change UK Leader Won’t Commit to Being Change UK Candidate at Next Election

Just two days after Change UK’s star MEP candidate Rachel Johnson called her party a “sinking ship”, interim leader Heidi Allen couldn’t even confirm that she would be standing for Change UK at the next election on Today. The only thing she’s sure about is that she’s not rejoining the Tories. Having spoken to a number of Cambridgeshire Conservatives, Guido can assure her the feeling is mutual…

“Will I stand again in South Cambridgeshire, my constituency, as Change UK, if you know, whatever format, let’s hope, you know, depends… the format might be slightly different but whatever the ‘Brand New World’ Party looks like at that point in the general election, absolutely I’m not going back to the Conservatives.”

Guido eagerly awaits Change UK’s next rebranding exercise as the ‘Brand New World’ Party. They can’t even get their dystopian name right…

May 20, 2019 at 11:17 am

