A new YouGov poll for ITV and Cardiff University has found that the Brexit Party now has a 17 point lead, up a whopping 26 points from April. Since last month, the Labour vote has halved and ChUK has fallen from 8% to just 2%, too small for Guido’s bar chart. On these numbers, the Brexit Party takes half of all Welsh seats, double the number projected for the self described ‘Party of Wales’. Chwerthin yn uchel…