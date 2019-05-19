Sturgeon Will Still Push For IndyRef If Brexit is Stopped

A Second Referendum doesn’t neuter the SNP, it just legitimises the idea of having second referendums…
Bookies Paid on Oz Labor Win | Zach Hope
One Nation Tories Won’t Defeat Corbyn | Rupert Darwall
Poll: Boris Crushes Leadership Rivals | Times
Approach to Social Tech Must be Smarter | Comment Central
Is the Brexit Party Bigger than Brexit? | CapX
The Reason People Lie About Farage | UnHerd
BBC Accused of Giving Left Wing Website Free Ads | The Sun
BBC Denies Giving HuffPo ‘Free Advertising’ | The Drum
May & Corbyn’s Plot to Block Second Referendum | ES
Huawei is a Danger to the UK | Ross Clark
May Still Trying to Push Huawei Through | Mail
Change UK Dying Before it Learned to Walk | Guardian
Britain Needs an FBI Not an NCA | ConWoman
Tories Need New Leader By End of July | ConHome
Gathering Storm in the SNP | Scotsman
One Nation Tories Won’t Defeat Corbyn | Rupert Darwall
Poll: Boris Crushes Leadership Rivals | Times
Approach to Social Tech Must be Smarter | Comment Central
Is the Brexit Party Bigger than Brexit? | CapX
The Reason People Lie About Farage | UnHerd
BBC Accused of Giving Left Wing Website Free Ads | The Sun
BBC Denies Giving HuffPo ‘Free Advertising’ | The Drum
May & Corbyn’s Plot to Block Second Referendum | ES
Huawei is a Danger to the UK | Ross Clark
May Still Trying to Push Huawei Through | Mail
Change UK Dying Before it Learned to Walk | Guardian
Britain Needs an FBI Not an NCA | ConWoman
Tories Need New Leader By End of July | ConHome
Gathering Storm in the SNP | Scotsman