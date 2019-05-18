Marr Plans No Pro-Brexit Politicans on Last Show Before Euro-Elections

Brexiteers can only laugh at their lack of representation on the BBC. On the last Sunday before the Euro vote on Thursday the flagship BBC politics show will host a Brexit blocking party leader, an anti-Brexit First Minister, an anti-Brexit Tory, a party leader campaigning with the slogan “Bollocks to Brexit” and the founder of a party that has as it’s sole purpose opposition to Brexit. All flavours of remain represented.

We’ll see if Andrew Marr tries to bring up gotcha quotes from a decade ago for the likes Jeremy Corbyn, Nicola Sturgeon, Rory Stewart, Vince Cable and Chuka Ummuna. The Remain Show…