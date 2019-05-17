Who Pooed in the Shower?

Employees at high-end consultancy Teneo Blue Rubicon were surprised to receive an email from CEO Gordon Tempest-Hay kicking up a stink about recent office antics. The boss puts staff on notice to clean up their behaviour after a series of recent drunken incidents. Culminating in someone – “I can’t put this any less bluntly” – doing a poo in the office shower:

Guido thought he would do some of the dirty work and assist them in identifying some possible culprits. Could it be:

Sir Craig Oliver , former Direct of Communications to David Cameron, now a Principal at Teneo. Did have a big week celebrating his 50th birthday…

, former Direct of Communications to David Cameron, now a Principal at Teneo. Lord Hague of Richmond , former Tory leader and Foreign Secretary, now a Senior Advisor to Teneo. Soiled his Eurosceptic credentials in the referendum…

, former Tory leader and Foreign Secretary, now a Senior Advisor to Teneo. Sir Martin Donnelly, former Permanent Secretary at BIS and the Department for International Trade, also now a Senior Advisor to Teneo. Has dropped a few stinkers recently…

Hopefully that will help them get to the bottom of the matter as quickly as possible…