Theresa May launched the Tory European Election Campaign in one small room in Birmingham. There were two video cameras, two stills cameras, and one reporter who was allowed just one question. She stood in front of three of the most miserable looking MEP candidates Guido has seen since the Lib Dems in 2014…

The excrutiating launch took all of three minutes and May couldn’t even bring herself to say the Tories “will” deliver Brexit, correcting herself mid-word to “can”. Yikes.