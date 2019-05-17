Scottish Remain Voter: I Accept Democracy, SNP Does Not Speak For Me

Last night’s Question Time served as a good reminder that plenty of Remain voters do accept the results of referendums, despite the SNP pretending they don’t. Remainy unionists should think carefully about the precedent of forcing down second referendums…
Poll: Boris Crushes Leadership Rivals | Times
Govts Approach to Social Tech Must be Smarter | Comment Central
Is the Brexit Party Bigger than Brexit? | CapX
The Reason People Lie About Farage | UnHerd
BBC Accused of Giving Left Wing Website Free Ads | The Sun
BBC Denies Giving HuffPo ‘Free Advertising’ | The Drum
May and Corbyn Plotted to Block 2nd Referendum | ES
Huawei is a Danger to the UK | Ross Clark
May Still Trying to Push Huawei Through | Mail
Change UK Dying Before it Learned to Walk | Guardian
Britain Needs an FBI Not an NCA | ConWoman
Tories Need New Leader By End of July | ConHome
Gathering Storm in the SNP | Scotsman
Aid Must Have Strings Attached Post-Brexit | Priti & Shanker S
Sara Khan Urges May to Reject Islamophobia Definition | Times
Govts Approach to Social Tech Must be Smarter | Comment Central
Is the Brexit Party Bigger than Brexit? | CapX
The Reason People Lie About Farage | UnHerd
BBC Accused of Giving Left Wing Website Free Ads | The Sun
BBC Denies Giving HuffPo ‘Free Advertising’ | The Drum
May and Corbyn Plotted to Block 2nd Referendum | ES
Huawei is a Danger to the UK | Ross Clark
May Still Trying to Push Huawei Through | Mail
Change UK Dying Before it Learned to Walk | Guardian
Britain Needs an FBI Not an NCA | ConWoman
Tories Need New Leader By End of July | ConHome
Gathering Storm in the SNP | Scotsman
Aid Must Have Strings Attached Post-Brexit | Priti & Shanker S
Sara Khan Urges May to Reject Islamophobia Definition | Times