The Lib Dems caused a stir in David Cameron’s backyard by taking control of Cotswold District Council from the Tories for the first time ever in the local elections. Pretty much their first act after taking control was to give themselves a massive 11% pay rise, increasing their basic allowance by £1,000 each. Snouts in the trough from day one…

The Lib Dems’ rallying cry for the elections was “you deserve better!” Turns out the only people they meant were themselves…