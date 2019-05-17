John Bennett: “A Truer Active, More Idiosyncratic Portfolio”

John Bennett, Fund Manager of Henderson European Focus Trust, explains why the board has reduced the minimum number of holdings the Trust can invest in from 50 to 45; and why investors should not be spooked by economic data. Click here to learn more…

This is a sponsored post by Janus Henderson. These are the views of the author at the time of publication and may differ from the views of other individuals/teams at Janus Henderson Investors. Any securities, funds, sectors and indices mentioned within this article do not constitute or form part of any offer or solicitation to buy or sell them.
Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and the income from it can fall as well as rise and you may not get back the amount originally invested. The information in this article does not qualify as an investment recommendation. For promotional purposes.
May 17, 2019

Change UK MP Joan Ryan tells Change UK's South West 'rally':

“Can everyone look at their hands please?”

*everyone holds out their hands in front them*

“That’s it, it’s there, the future is in your hands.”

