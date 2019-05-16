Thornberry’s Jab at Anonymous Labour “Backroom Briefing”

Fair to say that Emily Thornberry’s not particularly impressed with anonymous “backroom briefing” from Labour spokespeople suggesting that Labour might abstain on the second reading of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill. “I’m the elected politician, I’m on the record, we’re not going to vote for the Withdrawal Bill if we don’t agree it, and we don’t…” Who could she possibly be thinking of…?
Sara Khan Urges May to Reject Islamophobia Definition | Times
Epitome of Today’s Conservative? | Comment Central
The Truth About Car-Crash Interviews | UnHerd
The Real Alexander Nix | Spectator
The Cakes of Wrath | ConWoman
UK and US at Odds Over Iran | Times
May Must Go – Now | Nick Timothy
Lord Mayor Bows to China over Taiwan Float | City AM
Can Jeremy Fix Decades of Defence Folly? | ConWoman
Could a Hometown Tax Unite Britain? | UnHerd
What Brexit Party Success Means for Tory Leadership | Katy Balls
European Elections Could Finish off Change UK | Lewis Goodall
Student Union Officer Who Made Anti-Semitic Posts Urged to Resign | BBC
My Manifesto For Post Brexit Britain | Ruth Davidson
Is More ‘Gotcha’ Journalism Wanted? | Douglas Carswell
Epitome of Today’s Conservative? | Comment Central
The Truth About Car-Crash Interviews | UnHerd
The Real Alexander Nix | Spectator
The Cakes of Wrath | ConWoman
UK and US at Odds Over Iran | Times
May Must Go – Now | Nick Timothy
Lord Mayor Bows to China over Taiwan Float | City AM
Can Jeremy Fix Decades of Defence Folly? | ConWoman
Could a Hometown Tax Unite Britain? | UnHerd
What Brexit Party Success Means for Tory Leadership | Katy Balls
European Elections Could Finish off Change UK | Lewis Goodall
Student Union Officer Who Made Anti-Semitic Posts Urged to Resign | BBC
My Manifesto For Post Brexit Britain | Ruth Davidson
Is More ‘Gotcha’ Journalism Wanted? | Douglas Carswell