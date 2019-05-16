Thornberry’s Jab at Anonymous Labour “Backroom Briefing”

Fair to say that Emily Thornberry’s not particularly impressed with anonymous “backroom briefing” from Labour spokespeople suggesting that Labour might abstain on the second reading of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill. “I’m the elected politician, I’m on the record, we’re not going to vote for the Withdrawal Bill if we don’t agree it, and we don’t…” Who could she possibly be thinking of…?

Tags:
People:
May 16, 2019 at 10:22 am

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Change UK MP Joan Ryan tells Change UK’s South West ‘rally’:

“Can everyone look at their hands please?”

*everyone holds out their hands in front them*

“That’s it, it’s there, the future is in your hands.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
ChUK Blame Game ChUK Blame Game
Angry Esler Angry Esler
Corbyn’s Gushing Praise for Anti-Semitic Book Corbyn’s Gushing Praise for Anti-Semitic Book
Miliband’s 19,000 Air Miles Miliband’s 19,000 Air Miles
Scruton Responds to the Tapes Scruton Responds to the Tapes