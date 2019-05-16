Tears at the ’22

The Sun’s political editor Tom Newton-Dunn reports that during the 1922 Executive meeting, at the point where Theresa May pleaded for more time, she was “very teary”. “Her eyes were very watery”, and she had to blow her nose. The waterworks act worked…

The PM agreed, and the Executive of the 1922 Committee issued this statement:

“The Prime Minister is determined to secure our departure from the European Union and is devoting her efforts to securing the rd Reading of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill in the week commencing 3rd June 2019 and the passage of that Bill and the consequent departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union by the summer. We have agreed that she and I will meet following the Second Reading of the Bill to agree a timetable for the election of a new leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party.”

Originally the ’22 intended to tell her time was up and she had to set the exit process in motion with a fixed timetable. She now has 2 more weeks to reconcile the irreconcilable…