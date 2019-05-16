May’s Approval Ratings Hit All-Time Low, Corbyn’s Still Worse

The latest IpsosMORI survey has found May’s approval ratings have plummeted to an all-time low with 69% of people dissatisfied with her performance and just 26% satisfied, a net rating of -43%. A whopping 84% are dissatisfied with the Government in general, while May’s personal disapproval is the highest for a Tory leader since IDS in 2002. Not the news she wanted right as the 1922 Executive go in to meet her…

The one consolation for May is that Jeremy Corbyn is even more unpopular, 73% of people are unhappy with his leadership with only 20% satisfied, putting him on -53%. The fact that the public are 10% more unhappy about the Leader of the Opposition than one of the most hapless Prime Ministers in recent history is staggering…