Diane Abbott’s Stop & Search Hypocrisy

Yesterday evening Diane Abbott made the surprising claim that “I’ve always argued that evidence based stop and search has a very important role to play.” This will come as news to anyone who has seen the pinned tweet at the top of her Twitter profile, saying “stop and search does not bring down levels of knife crime.” Which Diane should we believe..?

May 16, 2019 at 3:00 pm

Andrea Leadsom told BBC Radio 4’s Today

“He’s made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is that the chair’s impartiality is absolutely essential. … He’s made his views known on Brexit… it’s a matter for him but nevertheless it’s a challenge and all colleagues need to form their own view of that.”

