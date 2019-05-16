Diane Abbott’s Stop & Search Hypocrisy

Yesterday evening Diane Abbott made the surprising claim that “I’ve always argued that evidence based stop and search has a very important role to play.” This will come as news to anyone who has seen the pinned tweet at the top of her Twitter profile, saying “stop and search does not bring down levels of knife crime.” Which Diane should we believe..?
Sara Khan Urges May to Reject Islamophobia Definition | Times
Epitome of Today’s Conservative? | Comment Central
The Truth About Car-Crash Interviews | UnHerd
The Real Alexander Nix | Spectator
The Cakes of Wrath | ConWoman
UK and US at Odds Over Iran | Times
May Must Go – Now | Nick Timothy
Lord Mayor Bows to China over Taiwan Float | City AM
Can Jeremy Fix Decades of Defence Folly? | ConWoman
Could a Hometown Tax Unite Britain? | UnHerd
What Brexit Party Success Means for Tory Leadership | Katy Balls
European Elections Could Finish off Change UK | Lewis Goodall
Student Union Officer Who Made Anti-Semitic Posts Urged to Resign | BBC
My Manifesto For Post Brexit Britain | Ruth Davidson
Is More ‘Gotcha’ Journalism Wanted? | Douglas Carswell
Epitome of Today’s Conservative? | Comment Central
The Truth About Car-Crash Interviews | UnHerd
The Real Alexander Nix | Spectator
The Cakes of Wrath | ConWoman
UK and US at Odds Over Iran | Times
May Must Go – Now | Nick Timothy
Lord Mayor Bows to China over Taiwan Float | City AM
Can Jeremy Fix Decades of Defence Folly? | ConWoman
Could a Hometown Tax Unite Britain? | UnHerd
What Brexit Party Success Means for Tory Leadership | Katy Balls
European Elections Could Finish off Change UK | Lewis Goodall
Student Union Officer Who Made Anti-Semitic Posts Urged to Resign | BBC
My Manifesto For Post Brexit Britain | Ruth Davidson
Is More ‘Gotcha’ Journalism Wanted? | Douglas Carswell