Tom Watson’s Pet Press Regulator Rejects His Skwawkbox Complaint

Tom Watson has become the latest IMPRESS cheerleader to lose out at the hands of the Max Mosley-backed press regulator, after Peter Jukes’ tinfoil-hat outfit Byline got slapped with a £2,500 fine for defamation. Watson himself received a spanking £500,000 from former fascist and IMPRESS funder Mosley during his campaign against the free press…

Watson accused Skwawkbox of breaching IMPRESS’s ‘Harassment and Privacy Clause’ over an article that published his office mobile number online. Sadly for Watson, his pet press regulator didn’t agree, although they did advise Skwawkbox to be “more straightforward about the meaning of sarcastic language when responding to complaints in the future”. Such ingratitude from IMPRESS after all Watson’s done for them…

May 15, 2019 at 12:48 pm

