PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Q1 Alan Brown (Kilmarnock and Loudoun) (SNP)
Q2 Bill Esterson (Sefton Central) (Lab)
Q3 Mark Pawsey (Rugby) (Con)
Q4 Pete Wishart (Perth and North Perthshire) (SNP)
Q5 Rosie Duffield (Canterbury) (Lab)
Q6 Nigel Huddleston (Mid Worcestershire) (Con)
Q7 Mr Barry Sheerman (Huddersfield) (Lab)
Q8 Thangam Debbonaire (Bristol West) (Lab)
Q9 Mrs Sharon Hodgson (Washington and Sunderland West) (Lab)
Q10 Caroline Flint (Don Valley) (Lab)
Q11 Louise Haigh (Sheffield, Heeley) (Lab)
Q12 Mr Nigel Evans (Ribble Valley) (Con)
Q13 Andrew Lewer (Northampton South) (Con)
Q14 Rebecca Pow (Taunton Deane) (Con)
Q15 Vicky Ford (Chelmsford) (Con)

May 15, 2019 at 11:47 am

Andrea Leadsom told BBC Radio 4’s Today

“He’s made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is that the chair’s impartiality is absolutely essential. … He’s made his views known on Brexit… it’s a matter for him but nevertheless it’s a challenge and all colleagues need to form their own view of that.”

