Secretly In Love With Nigel Farage

The Brexit Party’s recent poll ratings remind Guido of this cheeky song by Dominic Frisby from last year. Seems like a lot of the country will be singing this tune next Thursday…

People:
May 13, 2019 at 5:20 pm

Seen Elsewhere

Angry Esler Angry Esler
Corbyn’s Gushing Praise for Anti-Semitic Book Corbyn’s Gushing Praise for Anti-Semitic Book
Miliband’s 19,000 Air Miles Miliband’s 19,000 Air Miles
Scruton Responds to the Tapes Scruton Responds to the Tapes