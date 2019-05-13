Secretly In Love With Nigel Farage

The Brexit Party’s recent poll ratings remind Guido of this cheeky song by Dominic Frisby from last year. Seems like a lot of the country will be singing this tune next Thursday…
Are We In For A Dramatic Realignment? | CapX
Lib Dem Constituency Chair Defects to Brexit Party | Mail
5% Would Be a Good Result for ChUK | Stephen Bush
Blade Runner and our Replicant Prime Minister | Sean Walsh
Stop Saying Sweden is Socialist | CityAM
Tories Must Go for BoJo or Go Like Dodo | Trevor Kavanagh
Latest Row Suits BBC & Farage | ConservativeHome
How The Expenses Scandal Broke Politics | UnHerd
Theresa May Said Williamson ‘My B***h Now’ | The Sun
Marriage Shy Men | ConWoman
Funding For Our NHS | Boris
1922 Exec Must Tell May to Go This Week | ConHome
Bisexual Bikini Brexiteer is Tory Approved Candidate | Sun
Theresa May’s ‘Rock’ Crumbles | The Times
Liz Truss Profile | Mail
Lib Dem Constituency Chair Defects to Brexit Party | Mail
5% Would Be a Good Result for ChUK | Stephen Bush
Blade Runner and our Replicant Prime Minister | Sean Walsh
Stop Saying Sweden is Socialist | CityAM
Tories Must Go for BoJo or Go Like Dodo | Trevor Kavanagh
Latest Row Suits BBC & Farage | ConservativeHome
How The Expenses Scandal Broke Politics | UnHerd
Theresa May Said Williamson ‘My B***h Now’ | The Sun
Marriage Shy Men | ConWoman
Funding For Our NHS | Boris
1922 Exec Must Tell May to Go This Week | ConHome
Bisexual Bikini Brexiteer is Tory Approved Candidate | Sun
Theresa May’s ‘Rock’ Crumbles | The Times
Liz Truss Profile | Mail