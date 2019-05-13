Farage: I Would Go Into Coalition With Corbyn to Deliver Brexit

Speaking to LBC’s Theo Usherwood, Nigel Farage said if he wins a significant number of seats at the next election, he would “do a deal with the devil” to deliver Brexit. If Corbyn or the next Tory leader asked him to go into coalition with them, his price would be delivering on the mandate of 2016: saving £39 billion, leaving the single market, customs union, and jurisdiction of the ECJ. So not much chance of that happening…
