EU Could Control UK Energy Prices After Brexit

The Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy this month released its proposals for “a UK Emissions Trading System” after Brexit. Currently the EU’s Emissions Trading Scheme covers over 1,000 installations in UK, including steel, cement, and power stations – meaning the number of credits issued and withdrawn by the EU Commission goes a long way to determine the price of energy and construction in the UK. Brexiteers would be forgiven for thinking that by leaving we would take back control of our own energy pricing…

Uber-Remainer Greg Clarke has had other ideas. His BEIS department has proposed that a UK Scheme should ‘link’ to the EU system, pegging it to the EU price and therefore giving the EU Commission power to raise household energy and construction prices in the UK even after we’ve left. What a joke…