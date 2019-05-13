EU Could Control UK Energy Prices After Brexit

The Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy this month released its proposals for “a UK Emissions Trading System” after Brexit. Currently the EU’s Emissions Trading Scheme covers over 1,000 installations in UK, including steel, cement, and power stations – meaning the number of credits issued and withdrawn by the EU Commission goes a long way to determine the price of energy and construction in the UK. Brexiteers would be forgiven for thinking that by leaving we would take back control of our own energy pricing…

Uber-Remainer Greg Clarke has had other ideas. His BEIS department has proposed that a UK Scheme should ‘link’ to the EU system, pegging it to the EU price and therefore giving the EU Commission power to raise household energy and construction prices in the UK even after we’ve left. What a joke…

Quote of the Day

Priti Patel told the Westminster Hour…

“I think without a doubt that frustration is there. I have heard it myself. I’ve experienced it both with my council candidates and when I’ve been on the doorstep. The mood is dark. The public are frustrated. They are fed up I think more widely with politics and the way in which Brexit has been handled and in particular the fact that, as many people say to me in my constituency, they expected us to leave effectively on March 29. This has not happened.”

