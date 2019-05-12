Jon Ashworth Claims Labour is Not a Pro-Brexit Party

Ashworth might want to have a word with his Shadow Cabinet colleague Barry Gardiner, who said the opposite just an hour beforehand. More positions than the Kama Sutra…

May 12, 2019 at 11:48 am

